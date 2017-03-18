A sign of spring: 32nd Irish Festival draws hundreds
Spring may seem like a far-off dream, but green abounds in Watertown thanks to the 32nd annual Irish Festival. The North Country Goes Green Festival kicked off Friday evening with a flag rasing, the Miss Ireland pageant, the Donegal beard growing contest and live music well into the night.
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ...
|1 hr
|Consumer
|1
|Watertown firm suing former employee, alleging ...
|10 hr
|Charlie
|1
|Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites?
|Mar 16
|Dick Gozinya
|5
|Irish Festival at Dulles or other St Pat's
|Mar 15
|angieut01
|1
|Watertown KFC Employee
|Mar 14
|Ted
|3
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|Mar 14
|Ted
|3
|Frank D. LaVancha II steals from the deceased
|Mar 14
|Lyle P
|3
