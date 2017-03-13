a oeTrains and Trolleys of the North Countrya talk in Depauville on March 16

a oeTrains and Trolleys of the North ...

Sunday Mar 12

The library here will host the talk “Trains and Trolleys of the North Country” at 6 p.m. Thursday. Presenting the program at the library, 32333 County Route 179, will be R.D. White, railroad worker, historian, publisher, artist, photographer and videographer.

Watertown, NY

