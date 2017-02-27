Wind ensembles join forces

The Jefferson Community College and Watertown High School wind ensembles will combine their talents to present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Jefferson Community College's Sturtz Theater, 1220 Coffeen St., Watertown. The JCC Wind Ensemble, a credit-bearing humanities course open to students and community members, is under the direction of conductor Daniel L. Mosher of Carthage.

