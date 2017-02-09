Watertown woman pleads guilty to role...

Watertown woman pleads guilty to role in drug ring

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Tia N. Hull, 33, Watertown, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Jefferson County Court to her role in a large-scale drug ring that was “busted” in a coordinated effort by state, county and city officials. District Attorney Kristyna S. Mills announced the indictment of Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Shanea Cross? Tue Angel 3
Austin bush an Dakota henderson Mon Anyway 2
News Watertown man charged with DWI Jan 29 Juan 1
Best girls aau team Jan 26 Spirxer 4
Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo... Jan 24 Anon 2
Mayor Arrested Jan 23 Huey 10
Caprara Jan 20 noticed 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,911 • Total comments across all topics: 278,689,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC