Watertown woman accused of cutting tires
City police charged a Watertown woman with fourth-degree criminal mischief after she allegedly damaged a vehicle on Washington Street. Police said Tabitha A. Beach, 26, of 592 Meriline Avenue, upper apartment, cut two Yokohama tires, each worth $98.27, which belonged to Panja Mathis, on Jan. 1. Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Shanea Cross?
|56 min
|Angel
|3
|Austin bush an Dakota henderson
|22 hr
|Anyway
|2
|Watertown man charged with DWI
|Jan 29
|Juan
|1
|Best girls aau team
|Jan 26
|Spirxer
|4
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|Jan 24
|Anon
|2
|Mayor Arrested
|Jan 23
|Huey
|10
|Caprara
|Jan 20
|noticed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC