Watertown pair accused of trespassing
City police charged two men with second-degree criminal trespassing after the pair allegedly entered a State Street home on Feb. 2. Police said Gary F. Collins, 61, of 1007 Academy St., and Wayne P. Sharpe, 44, of 334 Clay St., Apt. 6, entered the home of Myron Kehoe, 715 State St., and remained there without consent.
