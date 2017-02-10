Watertown pair accused of trespassing

Watertown pair accused of trespassing

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

City police charged two men with second-degree criminal trespassing after the pair allegedly entered a State Street home on Feb. 2. Police said Gary F. Collins, 61, of 1007 Academy St., and Wayne P. Sharpe, 44, of 334 Clay St., Apt. 6, entered the home of Myron Kehoe, 715 State St., and remained there without consent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Shanea Cross? Tue Angel 3
Austin bush an Dakota henderson Feb 6 Anyway 2
News Watertown man charged with DWI Jan 29 Juan 1
Best girls aau team Jan 26 Spirxer 4
Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo... Jan 24 Anon 2
Mayor Arrested Jan 23 Huey 10
Caprara Jan 20 noticed 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,433 • Total comments across all topics: 278,719,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC