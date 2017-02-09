Watertown officials to consider rehir...

Watertown officials to consider rehiring grant writers

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The grant application specialists that secured nearly $14 million in state funding for the city over the past year will have to wait a little longer to see whether they will keep their job. The consulting firm, Strategic Development Specialists, Syracuse, brought in $4.6 million in state grants for redeveloping the Lincoln Building, the Masonic Temple, combating so-called “zombie properties” and to complete downtown revitalization plans since getting hired last February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Shanea Cross? Feb 7 Angel 3
Austin bush an Dakota henderson Feb 6 Anyway 2
News Watertown man charged with DWI Jan 29 Juan 1
Best girls aau team Jan 26 Spirxer 4
Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo... Jan 24 Anon 2
Mayor Arrested Jan 23 Huey 10
Caprara Jan 20 noticed 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Jefferson County was issued at February 10 at 9:41PM EST

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,209 • Total comments across all topics: 278,752,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC