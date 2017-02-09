Watertown officials to consider rehiring grant writers

The grant application specialists that secured nearly $14 million in state funding for the city over the past year will have to wait a little longer to see whether they will keep their job. The consulting firm, Strategic Development Specialists, Syracuse, brought in $4.6 million in state grants for redeveloping the Lincoln Building, the Masonic Temple, combating so-called “zombie properties” and to complete downtown revitalization plans since getting hired last February.

