Watertown man pleads not guilty to drug sales
Duane A. Aurich, 24, 340 Keyes Ave., pleaded not guilty in Jefferson County Court on Tuesday to two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of fourth-degree conspiracy. The charges, which are from an indictment unsealed in court on Tuesday, are from two incidents in the fall of 2016 in which Mr. Aurich allegedly sold cocaine in the city of Watertown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frank D. LaVancha II steals from the deceased
|4 hr
|Incredulous
|2
|samaritan maternity department (Jul '10)
|Mon
|NewMom
|8
|Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites?
|Feb 19
|Vince
|2
|Mayor Arrested
|Feb 18
|Dick Gozinya
|11
|wwny (Sep '13)
|Feb 17
|Anonymous
|12
|who knows Ashley scott from ogdensburg (Mar '16)
|Feb 17
|ThisGuyInWatertown
|8
|Married Sergeant living with a subordinate
|Feb 16
|Global Support
|3
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC