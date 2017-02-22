Watertown man pleads not guilty to dr...

Watertown man pleads not guilty to drug sales

39 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Duane A. Aurich, 24, 340 Keyes Ave., pleaded not guilty in Jefferson County Court on Tuesday to two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of fourth-degree conspiracy. The charges, which are from an indictment unsealed in court on Tuesday, are from two incidents in the fall of 2016 in which Mr. Aurich allegedly sold cocaine in the city of Watertown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

