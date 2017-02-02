Watertown man pleads guilty to felony animal cruelty for killing cats
Jesse A. Young, 33, Watertown, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Jefferson County Court to two counts of aggravated animal cruelty against his girlfriend's cats. On July 8, Mr. Young drowned one cat belonging to Kylie M. Rivers in their bathtub before bagging the animal's remains and putting it in their freezer.
