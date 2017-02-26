Watertown man faces weapons charges
John T. Kryzanek, 37, of 1429 Gill St., Apt. 424A, Watertown, was charged by city police on Saturday at his residence with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Arrested
|5 hr
|Blackout
|18
|West Carthage considering dissolution of villag... (Nov '15)
|14 hr
|Bada Bing
|2
|Frank D. LaVancha II steals from the deceased
|Feb 21
|Incredulous
|2
|samaritan maternity department (Jul '10)
|Feb 20
|NewMom
|8
|Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites?
|Feb 19
|Vince
|2
|wwny (Sep '13)
|Feb 17
|Anonymous
|12
|who knows Ashley scott from ogdensburg (Mar '16)
|Feb 17
|ThisGuyInWatertown
|8
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC