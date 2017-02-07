Watertown man charged with gun posses...

Watertown man charged with gun possession

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Joe E. Parks, 23, of 1815 Olmsted Dr., Apt. 222B, was charged by city police early Sunday morning with criminal possession of a firearm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Austin bush an Dakota henderson 19 hr Anyway 2
Anyone know Shanea Cross? Feb 1 Ooooooou 2
News Watertown man charged with DWI Jan 29 Juan 1
Best girls aau team Jan 26 Spirxer 4
Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo... Jan 24 Anon 2
Mayor Arrested Jan 23 Huey 10
Caprara Jan 20 noticed 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,402 • Total comments across all topics: 278,650,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC