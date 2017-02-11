Watertown man charged with criminal mischief in domestic dispute

Galen A. Payne, 22, of 416 Tilden St., was arrested by city police at his residence at 9:20 a.m. on Friday, charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment. According to police, Mr. Payne grabbed and pushed an unnamed woman in the staircase of the residence and did $88 worth of damage to her property by cutting the cord to a pair of earbuds, an oscillating fan and an electric grill and cutting the sides of a pair of boots.

