Watertown man charged in string of thefts and burglaries

A Watertown man has been arrested by city police multiple times in five days in connection with a string of thefts and burglaries. Frank D. Lavancha II, 39, of 413 Clay St., was arrested for the first time on Thursday, charged with fifth-degree possession of stolen property, accused of possessing a stolen Eastport backpack with “Magic: the Gathering” cards and an electronic headset inside.

