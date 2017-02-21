Watertown ice rinka s snack bar running in the black
In an update to the City Council Tuesday night, Erin E. Gardner, the city's superintendent of parks and recreation, reported that the concession stand has netted $12,481.97 so far this season. The concession stand is mainly open on nights of Watertown Wolves minor hockey league games, for public skating nights and youth hockey games.
