Two Watertown men accused of stealing...

Two Watertown men accused of stealing from Thrifty Shopper

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

City police charged Michael R. Davis, 34, and Sherman E. Sweet Jr., 32, both of 710 Hancock St., with petit larceny Thursday afternoon at Thrifty Shopper, 1222 Arsenal St. Thousands of readers like you have made Northern New York Newspapers the number one ranked website* for local news and sports coverage in the north country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wwny (Sep '13) 5 hr Anonymous 12
who knows Ashley scott from ogdensburg (Mar '16) 9 hr ThisGuyInWatertown 8
Frank D. LaVancha II steals from the deceased 12 hr Sickening 1
Married Sergeant living with a subordinate Thu Global Support 3
Austin bush an Dakota henderson Feb 12 Wtrtwn 3
Anyone know Shanea Cross? Feb 7 Angel 3
News Watertown man charged with DWI Jan 29 Juan 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,994 • Total comments across all topics: 278,955,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC