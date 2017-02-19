Two Watertown men accused of possessing crack cocaine

David J. Wallace, 55, and David L. Wallace, 37, of 212 Cedar St., were each charged with single counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony. The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force said in a news release that they executed a search warrant of their home and found 39.5 grams of crack cocaine, worth a street value of $4,000, and $7,900 in cash.

