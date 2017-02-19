Two Watertown men accused of possessing crack cocaine
David J. Wallace, 55, and David L. Wallace, 37, of 212 Cedar St., were each charged with single counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony. The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force said in a news release that they executed a search warrant of their home and found 39.5 grams of crack cocaine, worth a street value of $4,000, and $7,900 in cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|samaritan maternity department (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|NewMom
|8
|Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites?
|Sun
|Vince
|2
|Mayor Arrested
|Sat
|Dick Gozinya
|11
|wwny (Sep '13)
|Feb 17
|Anonymous
|12
|who knows Ashley scott from ogdensburg (Mar '16)
|Feb 17
|ThisGuyInWatertown
|8
|Frank D. LaVancha II steals from the deceased
|Feb 17
|Sickening
|1
|Married Sergeant living with a subordinate
|Feb 16
|Global Support
|3
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC