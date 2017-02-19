Two Watertown men accused of possessi...

Two Watertown men accused of possessing crack cocaine

Saturday

David J. Wallace, 55, and David L. Wallace, 37, of 212 Cedar St., were each charged with single counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony. The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force said in a news release that they executed a search warrant of their home and found 39.5 grams of crack cocaine, worth a street value of $4,000, and $7,900 in cash.

