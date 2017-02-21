Tug Hill, Adirondacks under flood watches for snowmelt, heavy rain
Flood watches have been issued for Tug Hill and the western Adirondacks as near-record temperatures and heavy rain could melt snow faster than creeks and rivers can handle it. An inch of rain could fall, the National Weather Service said, and "much warmer temperatures will also result in very rapid snowmelt."
