Tom Bradley takes center stage Top Do...

Tom Bradley takes center stage Top Dog: Longtime Watertown breeder...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The most difficult part about selecting the “best in show” winner at this year's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show was staying away from all the preliminary competitions leading up to the final event at Madison Square Garden, said the Watertown man who served as head judge. Thomas H. Bradley III, a longtime dog breeder and owner, has been involved with the Westminster Kennel Club since 1975.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites? 2 hr Daniel 5
Mayor Arrested Sat Dick Gozinya 11
wwny (Sep '13) Fri Anonymous 12
who knows Ashley scott from ogdensburg (Mar '16) Feb 17 ThisGuyInWatertown 8
Frank D. LaVancha II steals from the deceased Feb 17 Sickening 1
Married Sergeant living with a subordinate Feb 16 Global Support 3
Austin bush an Dakota henderson Feb 12 Wtrtwn 3
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,182 • Total comments across all topics: 279,001,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC