Tom Bradley takes center stage Top Dog: Longtime Watertown breeder...
The most difficult part about selecting the “best in show” winner at this year's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show was staying away from all the preliminary competitions leading up to the final event at Madison Square Garden, said the Watertown man who served as head judge. Thomas H. Bradley III, a longtime dog breeder and owner, has been involved with the Westminster Kennel Club since 1975.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites?
|2 hr
|Daniel
|5
|Mayor Arrested
|Sat
|Dick Gozinya
|11
|wwny (Sep '13)
|Fri
|Anonymous
|12
|who knows Ashley scott from ogdensburg (Mar '16)
|Feb 17
|ThisGuyInWatertown
|8
|Frank D. LaVancha II steals from the deceased
|Feb 17
|Sickening
|1
|Married Sergeant living with a subordinate
|Feb 16
|Global Support
|3
|Austin bush an Dakota henderson
|Feb 12
|Wtrtwn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC