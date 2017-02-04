Suspect flees from Watertown Walmart, abandons car in Lewis County

Police from three agencies followed a larceny suspect more than 40 miles after he fled from Walmart in Watertown on Tuesday, they reported. Watertown City Police Chief Charles P. Donoghue described how the suspect, believed to have stolen from Planet Fitness patrons, “saw and was seen by officers in Walmart” before initially taking to back roads near Black River and Fort Drum.

