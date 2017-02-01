Students invited to take part in library essay, picture contest

State Senator Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, has launched a new program that encourages students to visit local libraries over winter break. Mrs. Ritchie's “Make Libraries Your Winter Break Destination” program invites students in grades kindergarten through 8th to submit a one page essay or picture that depicts why they enjoy visiting their local library during February break.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.