Students invited to take part in library essay, picture contest
State Senator Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, has launched a new program that encourages students to visit local libraries over winter break. Mrs. Ritchie's “Make Libraries Your Winter Break Destination” program invites students in grades kindergarten through 8th to submit a one page essay or picture that depicts why they enjoy visiting their local library during February break.
