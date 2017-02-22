Southerland pleads guilty to assault, role in VanZelf murder
Freddie De'Von Southerland, 20, Watertown, pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court Wednesday to two felony charges; second-degree murder for the 2015 stabbing death of Nichalas M. VanZelf, and second-degree assault for an attack on Floyd Overton. Southerland admitted that he stabbed Mr. VanZelf to death while trying to steal marijuana from his apartment at 146 Winslow St. on Dec. 18, 2015.
