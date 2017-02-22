Seniors Having Fun taking September t...

Seniors Having Fun taking September trip to Washington, D.C.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

Seniors Having Fun will make a six-day, five-night bus trip to Washington, D.C., leaving Massena on Sept. 14 and returning on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Frank D. LaVancha II steals from the deceased 16 hr Incredulous 2
samaritan maternity department (Jul '10) Mon NewMom 8
Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites? Feb 19 Vince 2
Mayor Arrested Feb 18 Dick Gozinya 11
wwny (Sep '13) Feb 17 Anonymous 12
who knows Ashley scott from ogdensburg (Mar '16) Feb 17 ThisGuyInWatertown 8
Married Sergeant living with a subordinate Feb 16 Global Support 3
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,535 • Total comments across all topics: 279,066,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC