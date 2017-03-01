Second man pleads guilty to role in VanZelf murder
In Jefferson County Court Tuesday, Devante A. Bumpars, 21, New York City, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in connection with the December 2015 home invasion murder of Nichalas M. VanZelf. Freddie De'Von Southerland, one of Bumpars' co-defendants, pleaded guilty to assault and second-degree murder last week in Jefferson County Court.
