Residents express concern about potential auto repair shop in Pamelia

A small group of residents and the Pamelia town Planning Board expressed concerns about an auto repair shop under development on Route 12. The 60-by-125 foot building for George's Auto, which would be built near Lane Road, features space for about 10 to 15 vehicles to park and a pair of 14-foot-tall doors for vehicles to enter. The developers of the auto repair shop project, George Walters of Glen Park and Joe Crossman of Watertown, did not attend Wednesday's Planning Board meeting where a pair of residents asked about the project.

