Protesters to gather outside Stefanika s Watertown office Friday

Local residents will protest in front of the Watertown district office of U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, Friday at 2 p.m. The protesters will call on Ms. Stefanik to hold a town hall meeting to hear constituent concerns, many of them related to the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act, which she supports.

