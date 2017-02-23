Protesters to gather outside Stefanika s Watertown office Friday
Local residents will protest in front of the Watertown district office of U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, Friday at 2 p.m. The protesters will call on Ms. Stefanik to hold a town hall meeting to hear constituent concerns, many of them related to the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act, which she supports.
