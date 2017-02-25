Possible tornado hits Theresa on Saturday
He's seen video taken by a local resident that showed a funnel cloud coming down on state Route 411 at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, leaving trees on the ground, wires down and debris sprawled all over. But the whirling wind didn't cause any major damage.
