Police: Oswego County man commits sex act with hospital patient, faces charges
An Oswego County man working at a Watertown hospital is facing a felony charge after authorities said he committed a sex act with a patient. Daniel J. Glazier, 49, of Salmon Meadow Lane in Pulaski, was charged Tuesday with third-degree criminal sex act, a felony.
