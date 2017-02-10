Orchestra of Northern New York plans ...

Orchestra of Northern New York plans a potpourri of Baroque music

Trumpets and drums will resound in Watertown and Potsdam this weekend when the Orchestra of Northern New York presents is annual Baroque-era concert. Orchestra founder and director Kenneth B. Andrews has selected music from the “courts” of England, France, Germany and Italy for the “Baroque Brilliance” concerts.

