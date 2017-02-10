Orchestra of Northern New York plans a potpourri of Baroque music
Trumpets and drums will resound in Watertown and Potsdam this weekend when the Orchestra of Northern New York presents is annual Baroque-era concert. Orchestra founder and director Kenneth B. Andrews has selected music from the “courts” of England, France, Germany and Italy for the “Baroque Brilliance” concerts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Shanea Cross?
|Feb 7
|Angel
|3
|Austin bush an Dakota henderson
|Feb 6
|Anyway
|2
|Watertown man charged with DWI
|Jan 29
|Juan
|1
|Best girls aau team
|Jan 26
|Spirxer
|4
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|Jan 24
|Anon
|2
|Mayor Arrested
|Jan 23
|Huey
|10
|Caprara
|Jan 20
|noticed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC