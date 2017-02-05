North Country Remembered 6,079

Times reporters Michael J. Greene, left, and Larry Cole look at a towering snowbank on County Route 61 near Tylerville on Feb. 3, 1977, the result of the infamous Blizzard of '77. The blizzard started on Jan. 28 and, by the time it was done Feb. 1, had buried the Watertown area under 66 inches of snow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.