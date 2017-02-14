Nonna Dina Pizzeria to open in Sacket...

Nonna Dina Pizzeria to open in Sackets Harbor

A family who owns three north country pizzerias plans to open its fourth restaurant at the former JVO Cafe & Bakery in April. Nick Ciambra, who owns New York Pizzeria in Gouverneur, said he, his sister Vita V. Cammella, who owns and manages Nonna Dina Pizzeria in Brownville, and his nephew Paolo Cammella, who owns and manages Original Italian Pizza in Watertown, will open a second Nonna Dina Pizzeria in the Madison Barracks, 104 Bartlett Road, and feature the same menu as the Brownville restaurant.

