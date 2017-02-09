Miss Northern New York Sweetheart Pageant Feb. 19 in Watertown
A new pageant here created by Kathy Lettiere will support the nonprofit Miss Adirondack Scholarship Pageant fund, a preliminary to the Miss New York State Pageant. Mrs. Lettiere, owner of A Touch of Grace, 440 Coffeen St., and who has organized several local pageants and fashion shows, said the new pageant, in addition to supporting the Miss Adirondack Scholarship Fund, is designed to boost the self-esteem of its participants.
