Milk it for all ita s worth: Canadian dairy policies must be on table in debating trade deals
And with good reason. The North American Free Trade Agreement, which President Donald Trump said he wants to renegotiate, was implemented 23 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Shanea Cross?
|Tue
|Angel
|3
|Austin bush an Dakota henderson
|Mon
|Anyway
|2
|Watertown man charged with DWI
|Jan 29
|Juan
|1
|Best girls aau team
|Jan 26
|Spirxer
|4
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|Jan 24
|Anon
|2
|Mayor Arrested
|Jan 23
|Huey
|10
|Caprara
|Jan 20
|noticed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC