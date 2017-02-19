Looking Backward

Feb. 19, 2007: High water in the Stillwater Reservoir has prompted officials to increase releases into the Black River. The Hudson River-Black River Regulating District is discharging 670 cubic feet, or 5,600 gallons, of water per second to relieve water levels at the reservoir.

