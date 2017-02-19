Looking Backward
Feb. 19, 2007: High water in the Stillwater Reservoir has prompted officials to increase releases into the Black River. The Hudson River-Black River Regulating District is discharging 670 cubic feet, or 5,600 gallons, of water per second to relieve water levels at the reservoir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Arrested
|10 hr
|Dick Gozinya
|11
|wwny (Sep '13)
|Fri
|Anonymous
|12
|who knows Ashley scott from ogdensburg (Mar '16)
|Fri
|ThisGuyInWatertown
|8
|Frank D. LaVancha II steals from the deceased
|Fri
|Sickening
|1
|Married Sergeant living with a subordinate
|Thu
|Global Support
|3
|Austin bush an Dakota henderson
|Feb 12
|Wtrtwn
|3
|Anyone know Shanea Cross?
|Feb 7
|Angel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC