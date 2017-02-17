Little Theatre of Watertown will host auditions for a Doubt, A Parablea

Tryouts for the drama by John Patrick Shanley will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the North Country Arts Council, 52 Public Square. Sister Aloysius Beauvier: The head nun and principal of St. Nicholas School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.