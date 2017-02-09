Little Theatre of Watertown gets seriously aboard a oeA Streetcar Named Desirea

As she entered the auditorium of Dulles State Office Building a few weeks ago, Donna S. Provencher apologized to the cast of “A Streetcar Named Desire” for being late; her car battery died, but she was able to finally get back on the road after being assisted by the kindness of a “pizza guy” and was now ready to direct. Moments later, she was reminded of one of Tennessee Williams's well-known lines in his acclaimed play “A Streetcar Named Desire,” which Little Theatre of Watertown will present for four shows beginning tonight at Dulles State Office Building.

