Little Theatre of Watertown gets seriously aboard a oeA Streetcar Named Desirea
As she entered the auditorium of Dulles State Office Building a few weeks ago, Donna S. Provencher apologized to the cast of “A Streetcar Named Desire” for being late; her car battery died, but she was able to finally get back on the road after being assisted by the kindness of a “pizza guy” and was now ready to direct. Moments later, she was reminded of one of Tennessee Williams's well-known lines in his acclaimed play “A Streetcar Named Desire,” which Little Theatre of Watertown will present for four shows beginning tonight at Dulles State Office Building.
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Shanea Cross?
|Tue
|Angel
|3
|Austin bush an Dakota henderson
|Feb 6
|Anyway
|2
|Watertown man charged with DWI
|Jan 29
|Juan
|1
|Best girls aau team
|Jan 26
|Spirxer
|4
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|Jan 24
|Anon
|2
|Mayor Arrested
|Jan 23
|Huey
|10
|Caprara
|Jan 20
|noticed
|1
