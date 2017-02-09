Little Theatre of Watertown gets seri...

Little Theatre of Watertown gets seriously aboard a oeA Streetcar Named Desirea

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Watertown Daily Times

As she entered the auditorium of Dulles State Office Building a few weeks ago, Donna S. Provencher apologized to the cast of “A Streetcar Named Desire” for being late; her car battery died, but she was able to finally get back on the road after being assisted by the kindness of a “pizza guy” and was now ready to direct. Moments later, she was reminded of one of Tennessee Williams's well-known lines in his acclaimed play “A Streetcar Named Desire,” which Little Theatre of Watertown will present for four shows beginning tonight at Dulles State Office Building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Shanea Cross? Tue Angel 3
Austin bush an Dakota henderson Feb 6 Anyway 2
News Watertown man charged with DWI Jan 29 Juan 1
Best girls aau team Jan 26 Spirxer 4
Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo... Jan 24 Anon 2
Mayor Arrested Jan 23 Huey 10
Caprara Jan 20 noticed 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,417 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC