Lewis officials seeking firm to design JCC extension building

Lewis County officials continue to move forward with the Jefferson Community College extension campus project and are now seeking a firm to design the building. The county recently sent out requests for proposals from engineering firms to develop a site plan for a 22,000-square-foot educational center and 24-by-32-foot maintenance garage, help solicit construction bids for a pre-engineered building and oversee the project.

