Lewis County hires experienced personnel officer as HR director

Yesterday Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Lewis County legislators have selected a long-time personnel officer and past St. Lawrence County human resource director to serve in that capacity here. Lawmakers on Tuesday appointed Christopher S. Boulio, Adams Center, to serve the remaining seven months of James A. Swords' term as director of human resources/personnel officer at an annual salary of $70,000, starting Monday.

