Lewis Child Advocacy Center in operation, St. Lawrence center eyed
The Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County has opened a Child Advocacy Center in Lewis County and hopes to do so in St. Lawrence County, as well. “It's a team concept to address child abuse,” said Jill L. Parker, executive director at the Watertown nonprofit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frank D. LaVancha II steals from the deceased
|Tue
|Incredulous
|2
|samaritan maternity department (Jul '10)
|Mon
|NewMom
|8
|Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites?
|Feb 19
|Vince
|2
|Mayor Arrested
|Feb 18
|Dick Gozinya
|11
|wwny (Sep '13)
|Feb 17
|Anonymous
|12
|who knows Ashley scott from ogdensburg (Mar '16)
|Feb 17
|ThisGuyInWatertown
|8
|Married Sergeant living with a subordinate
|Feb 16
|Global Support
|3
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC