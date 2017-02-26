JCPenney to close more than 100 stores
JCPenney Co. Inc. announced it will close 130 to 140 stores in the next few months, but repeated efforts to contact the company, Salmon Run Mall and store employees have not revealed whether the Watertown store will be among those closing its doors.
