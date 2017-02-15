Hailing a bad idea: Massena officials over-regulating with their car-for-hire policy
If they want a cab to pick them up within village limits, this company must be registered in Massena. According to village code, this forces anyone working for a taxi company to obtain and pay for “a license to drive, a license for operating for pay or hire, or both, and having the same in force and in effect.” Taxi drivers not registered within Massena can drop passengers off in the village, but they cannot pick them up there.
