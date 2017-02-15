Grand jury to hear case against Canton attorney

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Mary E. Rain said she planned to indict Edward F. Narrow , of Dumas and Narrow P.C., during a court hearing last April 13 regarding “a felony that Mr. Narrow committed regarding the Oral Nicholas Hillary case,” the former Clarkson University men's soccer coach found not guilty of the 2011 murder of 12-year-old Garrett J. Phillips. On June 8, St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court Judge John F. Richey issued an order appointing Gary W. Miles, Watertown, to the investigation and prosecution, if necessary, to avoid all conflicts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.