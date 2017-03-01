Grand jury charges Watertown man with...

Grand jury charges Watertown man with rape

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A city man has been indicted on allegations that he engaged in sexual conduct with a minor female last summer. A grand jury report handed up Tuesday in Jefferson County Court charged Troy P. Hattori, 18, with two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Carthage considering dissolution of villag... (Nov '15) Feb 26 Bada Bing 2
Frank D. LaVancha II steals from the deceased Feb 21 Incredulous 2
samaritan maternity department (Jul '10) Feb 20 NewMom 8
Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites? Feb 19 Vince 2
wwny (Sep '13) Feb 17 Anonymous 12
who knows Ashley scott from ogdensburg (Mar '16) Feb 17 ThisGuyInWatertown 8
Married Sergeant living with a subordinate Feb 16 Global Support 3
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Jefferson County was issued at February 28 at 9:00PM EST

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,237 • Total comments across all topics: 279,222,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC