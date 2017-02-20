Glenn A. Schouten

Glenn A. Schouten

Glenn Allan Schouten, age 89, resident of Chaumont passed away Saturday at Upstate Medical Center. Glenn resided in Chaumont for 55 years, and spent time in Pulaski and North Syracuse.

