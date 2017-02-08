Fulton County telehealth initiative m...

Fulton County telehealth initiative moves forward

Fulton County supervisors last week authorized acceptance of nearly $17,000 in state funds for the county Public Health Department's new telehealth pilot initiative. The Board of Supervisors' Human Services Committee voted Tuesday to accept $16,900 in funding through the North Country Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment, or DSRIP Program.

Watertown, NY

