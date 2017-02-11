Four Watertown women charged with shoplifting
Olivia Z. Bosques, 19; Angely M. Lugo, 19; Rochelle T. Rankie, 21; and Jasmine K. Smith, 20, were each arrested by state police between 9:30 and 10 p.m. on Thursday in alleged shoplifting incidents. Ms. Bosquez and Ms.
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Shanea Cross?
|Feb 7
|Angel
|3
|Austin bush an Dakota henderson
|Feb 6
|Anyway
|2
|Watertown man charged with DWI
|Jan 29
|Juan
|1
|Best girls aau team
|Jan 26
|Spirxer
|4
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|Jan 24
|Anon
|2
|Mayor Arrested
|Jan 23
|Huey
|10
|Caprara
|Jan 20
|noticed
|1
