Former Mayor Graham lobbying for full...

Former Mayor Graham lobbying for full pension

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

More than a year out of office, former Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham still hopes to be qualified for a full pension for his 20 years in public office. The former mayor has asked State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, to introduce legislation that would give him more time in the state pension system and enough to receive a full 20-year pension.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Shanea Cross? Feb 1 Ooooooou 2
News Watertown man charged with DWI Jan 29 Juan 1
Best girls aau team Jan 26 Spirxer 4
Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo... Jan 24 Anon 2
Mayor Arrested Jan 23 Huey 10
Caprara Jan 20 noticed 1
shannon waldron (Jan '14) Jan 17 Ngineer 7
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,213 • Total comments across all topics: 278,555,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC