Five in a row: Fort Druma s economic ...

Five in a row: Fort Druma s economic impact drops again, raising community concerns

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The fifth straight year of decreased economic impact and soldier levels at Fort Drum has raised some concern about the potential effects for the local community. During the five-year streak of reduced value, the post's economic impact has fallen about 17.8 percent, from about $1.44 billion in 2012 to $1.18 billion in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites? 19 hr Vince 2
Mayor Arrested Sat Dick Gozinya 11
wwny (Sep '13) Fri Anonymous 12
who knows Ashley scott from ogdensburg (Mar '16) Feb 17 ThisGuyInWatertown 8
Frank D. LaVancha II steals from the deceased Feb 17 Sickening 1
Married Sergeant living with a subordinate Feb 16 Global Support 3
Austin bush an Dakota henderson Feb 12 Wtrtwn 3
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,223 • Total comments across all topics: 279,017,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC