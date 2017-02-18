Five in a row: Fort Druma s economic impact drops again, raising community concerns
The fifth straight year of decreased economic impact and soldier levels at Fort Drum has raised some concern about the potential effects for the local community. During the five-year streak of reduced value, the post's economic impact has fallen about 17.8 percent, from about $1.44 billion in 2012 to $1.18 billion in 2016.
