Fire crews respond to Watertown shoe store gas leak
City Fire and National Grid workers stopped a gas leak at Dino's Shoe Services after conducting a multiple-building investigation on Public Square. Fire Investigator Malcolm S. “Doc” Blodgett said the leak, reported around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, was caused by a crack in a gas pipe from Dino Arvan, the owner, installed a new heater.
