Cuomo's economic development chair grilled in budget hearing

Thursday Feb 2

Lawmakers grilled Gov. Andrew Cuomo's economic development chair Wednesday at a budget hearing, as some of the programs are embroiled in a corruption scandal that's led to charges against several former associates of the governor. Nine people have pleaded guilty or been indicted in connection with alleged bid-rigging and other corruption charges involving some of Cuomo's economic development programs.

