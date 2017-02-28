City police charge Watertown man with DWI
Joshua M. Maitland, 29, of 23670 County Route 67, was charged by city police at 3:02 p.m. Saturday with aggravated driving while intoxicated. Police said his blood alcohol content was 0.21 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Carthage considering dissolution of villag... (Nov '15)
|Sun
|Bada Bing
|2
|Frank D. LaVancha II steals from the deceased
|Feb 21
|Incredulous
|2
|samaritan maternity department (Jul '10)
|Feb 20
|NewMom
|8
|Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites?
|Feb 19
|Vince
|2
|wwny (Sep '13)
|Feb 17
|Anonymous
|12
|who knows Ashley scott from ogdensburg (Mar '16)
|Feb 17
|ThisGuyInWatertown
|8
|Married Sergeant living with a subordinate
|Feb 16
|Global Support
|3
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC